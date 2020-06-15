Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Statesboro
Find more places like
101 1/2 Catherine Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Statesboro, GA
/
101 1/2 Catherine Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM
Check Availability
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
101 1/2 Catherine Ave
101 1/2 Catherine Ave
·
(912) 764-1130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Statesboro
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
101 1/2 Catherine Ave, Statesboro, GA 30458
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
2 Bedrooms
Unit 101 1/2 Catherine Ave · Avail. Aug 4
$700
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
101 1/2 Catherine Ave Available 08/04/20 2/1 apt for $700/m - 2 bed/1 bath apt
Available Fall
(RLNE5781037)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 101 1/2 Catherine Ave have any available units?
101 1/2 Catherine Ave has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 101 1/2 Catherine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
101 1/2 Catherine Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 1/2 Catherine Ave pet-friendly?
No, 101 1/2 Catherine Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Statesboro
.
Does 101 1/2 Catherine Ave offer parking?
No, 101 1/2 Catherine Ave does not offer parking.
Does 101 1/2 Catherine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 1/2 Catherine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 1/2 Catherine Ave have a pool?
No, 101 1/2 Catherine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 101 1/2 Catherine Ave have accessible units?
No, 101 1/2 Catherine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 101 1/2 Catherine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 1/2 Catherine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 1/2 Catherine Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 1/2 Catherine Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Statesboro 2 Bedrooms
Statesboro Apartments with Parking
Statesboro Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Statesboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Statesboro Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Savannah, GA
Pooler, GA
Bluffton, SC
Garden City, GA
Georgetown, GA
Port Wentworth, GA
Richmond Hill, GA
Rincon, GA
Ridgeland, SC
Hardeeville, SC
Bloomingdale, GA
Hinesville, GA
Midway, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Savannah College of Art and Design
Savannah State University
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University