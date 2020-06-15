All apartments in Statesboro
101 1/2 Catherine Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020

101 1/2 Catherine Ave

101 1/2 Catherine Ave · (912) 764-1130
Location

101 1/2 Catherine Ave, Statesboro, GA 30458

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 1/2 Catherine Ave · Avail. Aug 4

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
101 1/2 Catherine Ave Available 08/04/20 2/1 apt for $700/m - 2 bed/1 bath apt
Available Fall

(RLNE5781037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 101 1/2 Catherine Ave have any available units?
101 1/2 Catherine Ave has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 101 1/2 Catherine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
101 1/2 Catherine Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 1/2 Catherine Ave pet-friendly?
No, 101 1/2 Catherine Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Statesboro.
Does 101 1/2 Catherine Ave offer parking?
No, 101 1/2 Catherine Ave does not offer parking.
Does 101 1/2 Catherine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 1/2 Catherine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 1/2 Catherine Ave have a pool?
No, 101 1/2 Catherine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 101 1/2 Catherine Ave have accessible units?
No, 101 1/2 Catherine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 101 1/2 Catherine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 1/2 Catherine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 1/2 Catherine Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 1/2 Catherine Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

