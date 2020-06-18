Rent Calculator
St. Simons, GA
2501-2 Demere Road
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
2501-2 Demere Road
2501 Demere Rd
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2501 Demere Rd, St. Simons, GA 31522
St. Simons
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Ground floor unit with sunroom, galley kitchen with pantry, walk in closet, laundry closet, one year lease, unfurnished, non-smoking, gated entry, community pool, fitness center, tennis courts.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2501-2 Demere Road have any available units?
2501-2 Demere Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Simons, GA
.
What amenities does 2501-2 Demere Road have?
Some of 2501-2 Demere Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2501-2 Demere Road currently offering any rent specials?
2501-2 Demere Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501-2 Demere Road pet-friendly?
No, 2501-2 Demere Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Simons
.
Does 2501-2 Demere Road offer parking?
Yes, 2501-2 Demere Road does offer parking.
Does 2501-2 Demere Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2501-2 Demere Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501-2 Demere Road have a pool?
Yes, 2501-2 Demere Road has a pool.
Does 2501-2 Demere Road have accessible units?
No, 2501-2 Demere Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2501-2 Demere Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501-2 Demere Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2501-2 Demere Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2501-2 Demere Road does not have units with air conditioning.
