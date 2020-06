Amenities

This beautifully furnished 3 bedroom 2 full bath condo is located in Barnes Plantation. Unit is a second floor condo all on one level, living room and kitchen separate the master suite from the other 2 bedrooms. Master bedroom has a king bed, there is a queen and a double bunkbed with a twin on top. All bedrooms have TV's and wifi throughout. Fletc per diem is accepted. The complex is gated, has a pool, fitness center, and car washing areas.