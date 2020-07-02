1498 Demere Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill

2BR/2.5BA unfurnished long-term rental available for immediate occupancy. Pets may be considered with an approved rental application. Renovated kitchen is open to family room, tile floors downstairs and bamboo hardwoods upstairs w/tile updated baths. All living space on main floor, kitchen, half bath, dining and living w/ fireplace and back extra/flex room, beautiful half bath with nice vanity and glass bowl sink. Upstairs you will find 2 wonderful bedrooms, each with their own bath, and a laundry area with full sized washer and dryer. There is a back deck perfect for grilling. Pool onsite. Close to beach, village, shopping, restaurants, etc.