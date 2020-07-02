All apartments in St. Simons
Find more places like 1498 Demere Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Simons, GA
/
1498 Demere Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

1498 Demere Road

1498 Demere Rd St Simons Island 31522 · (912) 230-0220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Simons
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1498 Demere Rd St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA 31522
St. Simons

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit D-7 · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1184 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
2BR/2.5BA unfurnished long-term rental available for immediate occupancy. Pets may be considered with an approved rental application. Renovated kitchen is open to family room, tile floors downstairs and bamboo hardwoods upstairs w/tile updated baths. All living space on main floor, kitchen, half bath, dining and living w/ fireplace and back extra/flex room, beautiful half bath with nice vanity and glass bowl sink. Upstairs you will find 2 wonderful bedrooms, each with their own bath, and a laundry area with full sized washer and dryer. There is a back deck perfect for grilling. Pool onsite. Close to beach, village, shopping, restaurants, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1498 Demere Road have any available units?
1498 Demere Road has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1498 Demere Road have?
Some of 1498 Demere Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1498 Demere Road currently offering any rent specials?
1498 Demere Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1498 Demere Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1498 Demere Road is pet friendly.
Does 1498 Demere Road offer parking?
No, 1498 Demere Road does not offer parking.
Does 1498 Demere Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1498 Demere Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1498 Demere Road have a pool?
Yes, 1498 Demere Road has a pool.
Does 1498 Demere Road have accessible units?
No, 1498 Demere Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1498 Demere Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1498 Demere Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1498 Demere Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1498 Demere Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1498 Demere Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Simons 1 BedroomsSt. Simons 2 Bedrooms
St. Simons Apartments with BalconiesSt. Simons Apartments with Hardwood Floors
St. Simons Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLSavannah, GABrunswick, GAYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GARichmond Hill, GAKingsland, GA
Walthourville, GAHinesville, GADock Junction, GAMidway, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Savannah College of Art and Design
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity