All apartments in St. Simons
Find more places like 109 Palmetto Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Simons, GA
/
109 Palmetto Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:15 AM

109 Palmetto Street

109 Palmetto St · (888) 638-4750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Simons
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

109 Palmetto St, St. Simons, GA 31522
St. Simons

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available now, super clean, feels like a new home, new flooring, fresh paint, new appliances, new fixtures, new window coverings, all one level, fenced back yard, washer/dryer included, one year lease, non-smoking,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Palmetto Street have any available units?
109 Palmetto Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109 Palmetto Street have?
Some of 109 Palmetto Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Palmetto Street currently offering any rent specials?
109 Palmetto Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Palmetto Street pet-friendly?
No, 109 Palmetto Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Simons.
Does 109 Palmetto Street offer parking?
Yes, 109 Palmetto Street offers parking.
Does 109 Palmetto Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Palmetto Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Palmetto Street have a pool?
No, 109 Palmetto Street does not have a pool.
Does 109 Palmetto Street have accessible units?
No, 109 Palmetto Street does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Palmetto Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Palmetto Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Palmetto Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Palmetto Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 109 Palmetto Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Simons 1 BedroomsSt. Simons 2 Bedrooms
St. Simons Apartments with BalconiesSt. Simons Apartments with Hardwood Floors
St. Simons Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLSavannah, GABrunswick, GAYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GARichmond Hill, GAKingsland, GA
Walthourville, GAHinesville, GADock Junction, GAMidway, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Savannah College of Art and Design
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity