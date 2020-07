Amenities

The Retreat at Hidden Bay is located in St. Mary’s Georgia, home to beautiful Cumberland Island and Kings Bay Naval base. Our garden style one, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer a eat in kitchen with white or espresso cabinets, white appliance packages, premium paint packages, sliding glass patio door with vertical blinds and full-size washer and dryer connections. As a resident of The Retreat at Hidden Bay you will enjoy community amenities including outdoor grilling and picnic area, fitness center, internet cafe, pet park, swimming pool and two playgrounds. Let our exceptional service, professional management and tranquil location welcome you home!