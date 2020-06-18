Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Marys
Find more places like 402 Fairfield Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Marys, GA
/
402 Fairfield Ct
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
402 Fairfield Ct
402 Fairfield Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Marys
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
402 Fairfield Court, St. Marys, GA 31558
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 6/15/20 - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH IN CROOKED RIVER, CONVENIENT LOCATION TO KINGS BAY NAVAL BASE, DOWNTOWN ST MARYS, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. BIG FENCED IN BACK YARD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 402 Fairfield Ct have any available units?
402 Fairfield Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Marys, GA
.
What amenities does 402 Fairfield Ct have?
Some of 402 Fairfield Ct's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 402 Fairfield Ct currently offering any rent specials?
402 Fairfield Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Fairfield Ct pet-friendly?
No, 402 Fairfield Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Marys
.
Does 402 Fairfield Ct offer parking?
Yes, 402 Fairfield Ct does offer parking.
Does 402 Fairfield Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Fairfield Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Fairfield Ct have a pool?
No, 402 Fairfield Ct does not have a pool.
Does 402 Fairfield Ct have accessible units?
No, 402 Fairfield Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Fairfield Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 Fairfield Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Fairfield Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 Fairfield Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Retreat at Hidden Bay
2000 Harbor Pines Dr
St. Marys, GA 31558
Similar Pages
St. Marys 2 Bedrooms
St. Marys 3 Bedrooms
St. Marys Apartments with Balcony
St. Marys Apartments with Parking
St. Marys Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
Nocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FL
Dock Junction, GA
Asbury Lake, FL
Neptune Beach, FL
St. Simons, GA
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
Kingsland, GA
Fruit Cove, FL
Country Club Estates, GA
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
Sawgrass, FL
World Golf Village, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
College of Coastal Georgia
Florida State College at Jacksonville