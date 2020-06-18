All apartments in St. Marys
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

402 Fairfield Ct

402 Fairfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

402 Fairfield Court, St. Marys, GA 31558

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 6/15/20 - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH IN CROOKED RIVER, CONVENIENT LOCATION TO KINGS BAY NAVAL BASE, DOWNTOWN ST MARYS, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. BIG FENCED IN BACK YARD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Fairfield Ct have any available units?
402 Fairfield Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Marys, GA.
What amenities does 402 Fairfield Ct have?
Some of 402 Fairfield Ct's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Fairfield Ct currently offering any rent specials?
402 Fairfield Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Fairfield Ct pet-friendly?
No, 402 Fairfield Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Marys.
Does 402 Fairfield Ct offer parking?
Yes, 402 Fairfield Ct does offer parking.
Does 402 Fairfield Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Fairfield Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Fairfield Ct have a pool?
No, 402 Fairfield Ct does not have a pool.
Does 402 Fairfield Ct have accessible units?
No, 402 Fairfield Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Fairfield Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 Fairfield Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Fairfield Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 Fairfield Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
