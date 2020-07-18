All apartments in St. Marys
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:10 AM

304 Baltic Ct

304 Baltic Court · No Longer Available
Location

304 Baltic Court, St. Marys, GA 31558

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE 7/2/20 - 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH BRICK DUPLEX IN CONVENIENT LOCATION. RECENTLY RENOVATED! TILE FLOORING. CLOSE TO KINGS BAY NAVAL BASE, AREA SHOPPING AND ATTRACTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

