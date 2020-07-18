Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Marys
Find more places like 304 Baltic Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Marys, GA
/
304 Baltic Ct
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:10 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
304 Baltic Ct
304 Baltic Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Marys
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
304 Baltic Court, St. Marys, GA 31558
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE 7/2/20 - 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH BRICK DUPLEX IN CONVENIENT LOCATION. RECENTLY RENOVATED! TILE FLOORING. CLOSE TO KINGS BAY NAVAL BASE, AREA SHOPPING AND ATTRACTIONS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 304 Baltic Ct have any available units?
304 Baltic Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Marys, GA
.
What amenities does 304 Baltic Ct have?
Some of 304 Baltic Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 304 Baltic Ct currently offering any rent specials?
304 Baltic Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Baltic Ct pet-friendly?
No, 304 Baltic Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Marys
.
Does 304 Baltic Ct offer parking?
Yes, 304 Baltic Ct offers parking.
Does 304 Baltic Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Baltic Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Baltic Ct have a pool?
No, 304 Baltic Ct does not have a pool.
Does 304 Baltic Ct have accessible units?
No, 304 Baltic Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Baltic Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Baltic Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Baltic Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Baltic Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Retreat at Hidden Bay
2000 Harbor Pines Dr
St. Marys, GA 31558
Similar Pages
St. Marys 2 Bedrooms
St. Marys 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
St. Marys Apartments with Balconies
St. Marys Apartments with Pools
St. Marys Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
Nocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FL
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
Asbury Lake, FL
Kingsland, GA
Sawgrass, FL
Neptune Beach, FL
Dock Junction, GA
St. Simons, GA
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
Fruit Cove, FL
World Golf Village, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
College of Coastal Georgia
Florida State College at Jacksonville