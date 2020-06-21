All apartments in Snellville
Find more places like 3230 Grand Central.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Snellville, GA
/
3230 Grand Central
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:27 AM

3230 Grand Central

3230 Grand Central Drive · (678) 223-0600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Snellville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3230 Grand Central Drive, Snellville, GA 30078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). MainStreet Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fees are $40 per adult. Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3230 Grand Central have any available units?
3230 Grand Central doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
What amenities does 3230 Grand Central have?
Some of 3230 Grand Central's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3230 Grand Central currently offering any rent specials?
3230 Grand Central isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3230 Grand Central pet-friendly?
Yes, 3230 Grand Central is pet friendly.
Does 3230 Grand Central offer parking?
Yes, 3230 Grand Central does offer parking.
Does 3230 Grand Central have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3230 Grand Central does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3230 Grand Central have a pool?
No, 3230 Grand Central does not have a pool.
Does 3230 Grand Central have accessible units?
No, 3230 Grand Central does not have accessible units.
Does 3230 Grand Central have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3230 Grand Central has units with dishwashers.
Does 3230 Grand Central have units with air conditioning?
No, 3230 Grand Central does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3230 Grand Central?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039

Similar Pages

Snellville 1 BedroomsSnellville 2 Bedrooms
Snellville Accessible ApartmentsSnellville Apartments with Gym
Snellville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GA
Morrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity