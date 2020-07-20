All apartments in Snellville
Find more places like 3200 Grand Central Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Snellville, GA
/
3200 Grand Central Drive
Last updated March 25 2019 at 5:04 PM

3200 Grand Central Drive

3200 Grand Central Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Snellville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3200 Grand Central Drive, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,852 sf home is located in Snellville, GA. This home features beautiful laminate and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 Grand Central Drive have any available units?
3200 Grand Central Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
What amenities does 3200 Grand Central Drive have?
Some of 3200 Grand Central Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 Grand Central Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Grand Central Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 Grand Central Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3200 Grand Central Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3200 Grand Central Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3200 Grand Central Drive offers parking.
Does 3200 Grand Central Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 Grand Central Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 Grand Central Drive have a pool?
No, 3200 Grand Central Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3200 Grand Central Drive have accessible units?
No, 3200 Grand Central Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 Grand Central Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3200 Grand Central Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3200 Grand Central Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3200 Grand Central Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039

Similar Pages

Snellville 1 BedroomsSnellville 2 Bedrooms
Snellville 3 BedroomsSnellville Accessible Apartments
Snellville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAPowder Springs, GARedan, GAPanthersville, GAWinder, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University