3129 Fairview Drive Southwest

Nicely renovated home in Summit Pointe subdivision in Snellville. Bright open space in the living room. Kitchen features trendy pendant lighting and stainless appliances.



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions within 5 years and a good credit history.



Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com.



Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.



This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Availability subject to change.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.