Snellville, GA
3129 Fairview Drive Southwest
Last updated June 3 2020 at 12:50 AM

3129 Fairview Drive Southwest

3129 Fairview Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3129 Fairview Drive Southwest, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nicely renovated home in Summit Pointe subdivision in Snellville. Bright open space in the living room. Kitchen features trendy pendant lighting and stainless appliances.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions within 5 years and a good credit history.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com.

Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3129 Fairview Drive Southwest have any available units?
3129 Fairview Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
Is 3129 Fairview Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
3129 Fairview Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3129 Fairview Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3129 Fairview Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 3129 Fairview Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 3129 Fairview Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 3129 Fairview Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3129 Fairview Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3129 Fairview Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 3129 Fairview Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 3129 Fairview Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 3129 Fairview Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3129 Fairview Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3129 Fairview Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3129 Fairview Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 3129 Fairview Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

