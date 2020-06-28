All apartments in Snellville
3070 Country Farms Drive
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

3070 Country Farms Drive

3070 Country Farms Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3070 Country Farms Drive, Snellville, GA 30039

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Home in a Prime Location
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,134 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agree

(RLNE5137387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3070 Country Farms Drive have any available units?
3070 Country Farms Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
What amenities does 3070 Country Farms Drive have?
Some of 3070 Country Farms Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3070 Country Farms Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3070 Country Farms Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3070 Country Farms Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3070 Country Farms Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3070 Country Farms Drive offer parking?
No, 3070 Country Farms Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3070 Country Farms Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3070 Country Farms Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3070 Country Farms Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3070 Country Farms Drive has a pool.
Does 3070 Country Farms Drive have accessible units?
No, 3070 Country Farms Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3070 Country Farms Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3070 Country Farms Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3070 Country Farms Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3070 Country Farms Drive has units with air conditioning.
