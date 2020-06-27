3036 Destin Circle Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

Welcome to the market this charming three level town home that was recently renovated with new carpet for staircase and carpet shampooed in bedrooms. The first floor (ground level) consist of a living room that features beautiful hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, a laundry room with washer / dryer connections, a half bathroom and a massive storage room. On the second level of the property you will find the Master bedroom and bathroom with ample closet space to match the size of the room. The kitchen is also on this level and comes fully equipped with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. On the third floor (top level) of the property you will find a full bathroom to share and two Guest bedrooms with ceiling fans and one has a walk-in closet. Exterior wise you have a beautiful back deck to enjoy all Summer long. The property is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. Disclaimer: Please make sure to turn off all (interior and exterior) lights prior to departure. Enjoy your viewing! Contact us to schedule a showing.