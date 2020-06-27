All apartments in Snellville
3036 Destin Circle Snellville, GA 30078
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:12 PM

3036 Destin Circle Snellville, GA 30078

3036 Destin Cir · No Longer Available
Location

3036 Destin Cir, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome to the market this charming three level town home that was recently renovated with new carpet for staircase and carpet shampooed in bedrooms. The first floor (ground level) consist of a living room that features beautiful hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, a laundry room with washer / dryer connections, a half bathroom and a massive storage room. On the second level of the property you will find the Master bedroom and bathroom with ample closet space to match the size of the room. The kitchen is also on this level and comes fully equipped with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. On the third floor (top level) of the property you will find a full bathroom to share and two Guest bedrooms with ceiling fans and one has a walk-in closet. Exterior wise you have a beautiful back deck to enjoy all Summer long. The property is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. Disclaimer: Please make sure to turn off all (interior and exterior) lights prior to departure. Enjoy your viewing! Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3036 Destin Circle Snellville, GA 30078 have any available units?
3036 Destin Circle Snellville, GA 30078 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
What amenities does 3036 Destin Circle Snellville, GA 30078 have?
Some of 3036 Destin Circle Snellville, GA 30078's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3036 Destin Circle Snellville, GA 30078 currently offering any rent specials?
3036 Destin Circle Snellville, GA 30078 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3036 Destin Circle Snellville, GA 30078 pet-friendly?
No, 3036 Destin Circle Snellville, GA 30078 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snellville.
Does 3036 Destin Circle Snellville, GA 30078 offer parking?
No, 3036 Destin Circle Snellville, GA 30078 does not offer parking.
Does 3036 Destin Circle Snellville, GA 30078 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3036 Destin Circle Snellville, GA 30078 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3036 Destin Circle Snellville, GA 30078 have a pool?
No, 3036 Destin Circle Snellville, GA 30078 does not have a pool.
Does 3036 Destin Circle Snellville, GA 30078 have accessible units?
No, 3036 Destin Circle Snellville, GA 30078 does not have accessible units.
Does 3036 Destin Circle Snellville, GA 30078 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3036 Destin Circle Snellville, GA 30078 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3036 Destin Circle Snellville, GA 30078 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3036 Destin Circle Snellville, GA 30078 does not have units with air conditioning.
