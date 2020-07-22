All apartments in Snellville
3011 Eastland Way
3011 Eastland Way

3011 Eastland Way
Location

3011 Eastland Way, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,300 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5677642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3011 Eastland Way have any available units?
3011 Eastland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
What amenities does 3011 Eastland Way have?
Some of 3011 Eastland Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3011 Eastland Way currently offering any rent specials?
3011 Eastland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 Eastland Way pet-friendly?
No, 3011 Eastland Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snellville.
Does 3011 Eastland Way offer parking?
No, 3011 Eastland Way does not offer parking.
Does 3011 Eastland Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3011 Eastland Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 Eastland Way have a pool?
Yes, 3011 Eastland Way has a pool.
Does 3011 Eastland Way have accessible units?
No, 3011 Eastland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 Eastland Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3011 Eastland Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3011 Eastland Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3011 Eastland Way has units with air conditioning.
