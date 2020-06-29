All apartments in Snellville
Home
/
Snellville, GA
/
2480 Freemont Street
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

2480 Freemont Street

2480 Freemont Street · No Longer Available
Location

2480 Freemont Street, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,376 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and subm

(RLNE5167226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2480 Freemont Street have any available units?
2480 Freemont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
What amenities does 2480 Freemont Street have?
Some of 2480 Freemont Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2480 Freemont Street currently offering any rent specials?
2480 Freemont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2480 Freemont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2480 Freemont Street is pet friendly.
Does 2480 Freemont Street offer parking?
Yes, 2480 Freemont Street offers parking.
Does 2480 Freemont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2480 Freemont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2480 Freemont Street have a pool?
Yes, 2480 Freemont Street has a pool.
Does 2480 Freemont Street have accessible units?
No, 2480 Freemont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2480 Freemont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2480 Freemont Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2480 Freemont Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2480 Freemont Street has units with air conditioning.
