2443 Raven Wood Ct
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

2443 Raven Wood Ct

2443 Ravenwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

2443 Ravenwood Court, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious three bedroom split level home with 2 car garage. Real masonry fireplace and private backyard. Renters insurance required. Non-smoking. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2443 Raven Wood Ct have any available units?
2443 Raven Wood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
What amenities does 2443 Raven Wood Ct have?
Some of 2443 Raven Wood Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2443 Raven Wood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2443 Raven Wood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2443 Raven Wood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2443 Raven Wood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snellville.
Does 2443 Raven Wood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2443 Raven Wood Ct offers parking.
Does 2443 Raven Wood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2443 Raven Wood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2443 Raven Wood Ct have a pool?
No, 2443 Raven Wood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2443 Raven Wood Ct have accessible units?
No, 2443 Raven Wood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2443 Raven Wood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2443 Raven Wood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2443 Raven Wood Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2443 Raven Wood Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

