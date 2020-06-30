All apartments in Snellville
Snellville, GA
2336 Wisteria Drive
2336 Wisteria Drive

2336 Wisteria Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2336 Wisteria Drive Southwest, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
COMMERCIAL/BUSINESS OFFICE SPACE *Well-kept office complex across the street from the Snellville police station *End Unit with Tons of Windows *Private Entrance *Waiting Room & Receptionist Area *3 Offices, 1 Equipped for Xray Equip. *Wide Hallway for Centrally Located Multi-Purpose Media Equip *Kitchenette *Restroom *Huge Common Area Room - can be divided into add'l office space *Storage in the Unfinished Upper Level *Convenient to US 78, Scenic Hwy 124, Sugarloaf * Ronald Regan Pkwy *Assoc Fee, Water & Garbage Pick-up Included in Monthly Rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2336 Wisteria Drive have any available units?
2336 Wisteria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
Is 2336 Wisteria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2336 Wisteria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2336 Wisteria Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2336 Wisteria Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snellville.
Does 2336 Wisteria Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2336 Wisteria Drive offers parking.
Does 2336 Wisteria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2336 Wisteria Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2336 Wisteria Drive have a pool?
No, 2336 Wisteria Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2336 Wisteria Drive have accessible units?
No, 2336 Wisteria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2336 Wisteria Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2336 Wisteria Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2336 Wisteria Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2336 Wisteria Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

