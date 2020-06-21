All apartments in Snellville
Find more places like 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Snellville, GA
/
2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D

2190 Kings Gate Circle Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Snellville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2190 Kings Gate Circle Southwest, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
End Unit! 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms - OPEN LARGE 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME. FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, 1/2 BATH ON MAIN LEVEL. PRIVATE PATIO OFF SEPARATE DINING ROOM.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4764360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D have any available units?
2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
Is 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D pet-friendly?
No, 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snellville.
Does 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D offer parking?
No, 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D have a pool?
No, 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D have accessible units?
No, 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039

Similar Pages

Snellville 1 BedroomsSnellville 2 Bedrooms
Snellville Accessible ApartmentsSnellville Apartments with Gym
Snellville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GA
Morrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University