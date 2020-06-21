Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Snellville
Find more places like 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Snellville, GA
/
2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D
2190 Kings Gate Circle Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Snellville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
2190 Kings Gate Circle Southwest, Snellville, GA 30078
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
End Unit! 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms - OPEN LARGE 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME. FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, 1/2 BATH ON MAIN LEVEL. PRIVATE PATIO OFF SEPARATE DINING ROOM.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4764360)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D have any available units?
2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Snellville, GA
.
Is 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D pet-friendly?
No, 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Snellville
.
Does 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D offer parking?
No, 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D have a pool?
No, 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D have accessible units?
No, 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039
Similar Pages
Snellville 1 Bedrooms
Snellville 2 Bedrooms
Snellville Accessible Apartments
Snellville Apartments with Gym
Snellville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Clarkston, GA
Loganville, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Oakwood, GA
Hiram, GA
Morrow, GA
Hapeville, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Locust Grove, GA
Baldwin, GA
Grayson, GA
Dawsonville, GA
Jasper, GA
Covington, GA
Winder, GA
Lovejoy, GA
Irondale, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Lanier Technical College
Life University