Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Well kept and updated home on .5 ac. homesite in Grayson/Snellville area. Great Room with fireplace, pergo-type flooring, beamed and vaulted ceiling with new ceiling fan and light fixture. Dining Room with new modern chandelier, beautiful Kitchen make-over wth electric range, microwave, refrigerator, tile backsplash, easy care laminate flooring, new countertops and solid maple cabinets. The spacious Bedrooms accommodate older children or in-home office easily.