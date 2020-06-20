All apartments in Snellville
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:50 PM

2032 Talmai Drive

2032 Talmai Dr · (678) 862-4180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2032 Talmai Dr, Snellville, GA 30078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2589 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME COMMUNITY IN THE COVETED BROOKWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT! This BEAUTIFUL new 4BR/3.5 BA Luxury Townhoome has 9ft ceilings, large open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with white cabinets/granite countertops/tile backsplash and very open living area featuring hardwoods on main, foyer, stairs. Swimming pool, clubhouse and walking trails will also be part of this long awaited subdivision. Enjoy this sidewalk community with wooded views and easy access to highway 78. Will provide new stainless steel refrigerator. Vacant and move in ready! Move in July 15, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2032 Talmai Drive have any available units?
2032 Talmai Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2032 Talmai Drive have?
Some of 2032 Talmai Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2032 Talmai Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2032 Talmai Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2032 Talmai Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2032 Talmai Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snellville.
Does 2032 Talmai Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2032 Talmai Drive does offer parking.
Does 2032 Talmai Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2032 Talmai Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2032 Talmai Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2032 Talmai Drive has a pool.
Does 2032 Talmai Drive have accessible units?
No, 2032 Talmai Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2032 Talmai Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2032 Talmai Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2032 Talmai Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2032 Talmai Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
