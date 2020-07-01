All apartments in Snellville
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:46 AM

2000 Buckley Trl

2000 Buckley Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2000 Buckley Trail, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Large Single Family in Snellville with four bedrooms and 2 bathrooms - ready for your family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 Buckley Trl have any available units?
2000 Buckley Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
Is 2000 Buckley Trl currently offering any rent specials?
2000 Buckley Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 Buckley Trl pet-friendly?
No, 2000 Buckley Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snellville.
Does 2000 Buckley Trl offer parking?
No, 2000 Buckley Trl does not offer parking.
Does 2000 Buckley Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2000 Buckley Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 Buckley Trl have a pool?
No, 2000 Buckley Trl does not have a pool.
Does 2000 Buckley Trl have accessible units?
No, 2000 Buckley Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 Buckley Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 Buckley Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 Buckley Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 Buckley Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

