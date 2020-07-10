1980 Wendover Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful wood flooring, fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Great galley style kitchen with white appliances and gas top stove! Spacious backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.