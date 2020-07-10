All apartments in Snellville
1980 Wendover Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1980 Wendover Drive

1980 Wendover Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1980 Wendover Drive, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful wood flooring, fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Great galley style kitchen with white appliances and gas top stove! Spacious backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

