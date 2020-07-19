All apartments in Snellville
1845 Rockside Lane Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1845 Rockside Lane Southwest

1845 Rockside Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1845 Rockside Ln, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 1,980 sf home is located in Snellville, GA. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1845 Rockside Lane Southwest have any available units?
1845 Rockside Lane Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
What amenities does 1845 Rockside Lane Southwest have?
Some of 1845 Rockside Lane Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1845 Rockside Lane Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1845 Rockside Lane Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 Rockside Lane Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1845 Rockside Lane Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1845 Rockside Lane Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 1845 Rockside Lane Southwest offers parking.
Does 1845 Rockside Lane Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1845 Rockside Lane Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 Rockside Lane Southwest have a pool?
No, 1845 Rockside Lane Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1845 Rockside Lane Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1845 Rockside Lane Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 Rockside Lane Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1845 Rockside Lane Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1845 Rockside Lane Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1845 Rockside Lane Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
