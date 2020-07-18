All apartments in Snellville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

1802 Driftwood Pl

1802 Driftwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

1802 Driftwood Place, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated Brick Ranch in quiet established neighborhood. Possible fourth bedroom. Great schools, close to shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Driftwood Pl have any available units?
1802 Driftwood Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
What amenities does 1802 Driftwood Pl have?
Some of 1802 Driftwood Pl's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Driftwood Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Driftwood Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Driftwood Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1802 Driftwood Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snellville.
Does 1802 Driftwood Pl offer parking?
No, 1802 Driftwood Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1802 Driftwood Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 Driftwood Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Driftwood Pl have a pool?
No, 1802 Driftwood Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1802 Driftwood Pl have accessible units?
No, 1802 Driftwood Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Driftwood Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 Driftwood Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1802 Driftwood Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1802 Driftwood Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
