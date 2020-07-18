Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Snellville
Find more places like 1802 Driftwood Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Snellville, GA
/
1802 Driftwood Pl
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1802 Driftwood Pl
1802 Driftwood Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Snellville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1802 Driftwood Place, Snellville, GA 30078
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated Brick Ranch in quiet established neighborhood. Possible fourth bedroom. Great schools, close to shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1802 Driftwood Pl have any available units?
1802 Driftwood Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Snellville, GA
.
What amenities does 1802 Driftwood Pl have?
Some of 1802 Driftwood Pl's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1802 Driftwood Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Driftwood Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Driftwood Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1802 Driftwood Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Snellville
.
Does 1802 Driftwood Pl offer parking?
No, 1802 Driftwood Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1802 Driftwood Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1802 Driftwood Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Driftwood Pl have a pool?
No, 1802 Driftwood Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1802 Driftwood Pl have accessible units?
No, 1802 Driftwood Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Driftwood Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 Driftwood Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1802 Driftwood Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1802 Driftwood Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039
Similar Pages
Snellville 1 Bedrooms
Snellville 2 Bedrooms
Snellville 3 Bedrooms
Snellville Accessible Apartments
Snellville Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Clarkston, GA
Covington, GA
Loganville, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Oakwood, GA
Hiram, GA
Morrow, GA
Hapeville, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Locust Grove, GA
Baldwin, GA
Grayson, GA
Dawsonville, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Redan, GA
Panthersville, GA
Winder, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Lanier Technical College
Life University