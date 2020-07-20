Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Snellville
Find more places like 1758 North Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Snellville, GA
/
1758 North Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1758 North Rd
1758 North Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Snellville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1758 North Rd, Snellville, GA 30078
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totaly Updated 3/4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath house on more than 1/2 Acre Level, Fenced Lot in 5 star School District, Hardwood & Tile Floors Through out the house Ready for you to call it home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1758 North Rd have any available units?
1758 North Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Snellville, GA
.
What amenities does 1758 North Rd have?
Some of 1758 North Rd's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1758 North Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1758 North Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1758 North Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1758 North Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Snellville
.
Does 1758 North Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1758 North Rd offers parking.
Does 1758 North Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1758 North Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1758 North Rd have a pool?
No, 1758 North Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1758 North Rd have accessible units?
No, 1758 North Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1758 North Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1758 North Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1758 North Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1758 North Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039
Similar Pages
Snellville 1 Bedrooms
Snellville 2 Bedrooms
Snellville 3 Bedrooms
Snellville Accessible Apartments
Snellville Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Clarkston, GA
Covington, GA
Loganville, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Oakwood, GA
Hiram, GA
Morrow, GA
Hapeville, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Locust Grove, GA
Baldwin, GA
Grayson, GA
Dawsonville, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Redan, GA
Panthersville, GA
Winder, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Lanier Technical College
Life University