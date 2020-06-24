This exquisite home designed with space in mind! This home features a Loft, 4 BR 3.5 BA inclusive of a guest suite and full bath on the main. Amazing Location and Brookwood School cluster! next door to Emory Eastside hospital.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1618 Benham Drive have any available units?
1618 Benham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
What amenities does 1618 Benham Drive have?
Some of 1618 Benham Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Benham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Benham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.