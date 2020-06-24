All apartments in Snellville
Find more places like 1618 Benham Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Snellville, GA
/
1618 Benham Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:05 PM

1618 Benham Drive

1618 Benham Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Snellville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1618 Benham Dr, Snellville, GA 30078

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
guest suite
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
This exquisite home designed with space in mind! This home features a Loft, 4 BR 3.5 BA inclusive of a guest suite and full bath on the main. Amazing Location and Brookwood School cluster! next door to Emory Eastside hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Benham Drive have any available units?
1618 Benham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snellville, GA.
What amenities does 1618 Benham Drive have?
Some of 1618 Benham Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Benham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Benham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Benham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1618 Benham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Snellville.
Does 1618 Benham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1618 Benham Drive offers parking.
Does 1618 Benham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 Benham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Benham Drive have a pool?
No, 1618 Benham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1618 Benham Drive have accessible units?
No, 1618 Benham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Benham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1618 Benham Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1618 Benham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1618 Benham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039

Similar Pages

Snellville 1 BedroomsSnellville 2 Bedrooms
Snellville Accessible ApartmentsSnellville Apartments with Gym
Snellville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GA
Morrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Life University