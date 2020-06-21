All apartments in Snellville
1096 Masters Lane
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:45 PM

1096 Masters Lane

1096 Masters Lane · (678) 223-0540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1096 Masters Lane, Snellville, GA 30078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1096 Masters Lane have any available units?
1096 Masters Lane has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1096 Masters Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1096 Masters Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1096 Masters Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1096 Masters Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1096 Masters Lane offer parking?
No, 1096 Masters Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1096 Masters Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1096 Masters Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1096 Masters Lane have a pool?
No, 1096 Masters Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1096 Masters Lane have accessible units?
No, 1096 Masters Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1096 Masters Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1096 Masters Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1096 Masters Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1096 Masters Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
