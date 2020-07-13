All apartments in Smyrna
Lexington Park

2950 S Cobb Dr SE · (678) 329-8782
Location

2950 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30082

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 27-05 · Avail. now

$1,049

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 22-02 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,149

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 15-01 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,149

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 990 sqft

Unit 03-01 · Avail. Oct 31

$1,149

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 990 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19-02 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,399

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Unit 01-01 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,399

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lexington Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
pool
playground
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
internet access
Welcome to Lexington Park a residential community featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Smyrna, GA. Spacious layouts and amenities welcome you home, along with exceptional service and an ideal location within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment options. Are you looking for an apartment for rent in Smyrna, GA? Contact our friendly, professional office staff to schedule a tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, 15, 18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - 1 month's rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $99 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lexington Park have any available units?
Lexington Park has 6 units available starting at $1,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does Lexington Park have?
Some of Lexington Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lexington Park currently offering any rent specials?
Lexington Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lexington Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Lexington Park is pet friendly.
Does Lexington Park offer parking?
Yes, Lexington Park offers parking.
Does Lexington Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lexington Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lexington Park have a pool?
Yes, Lexington Park has a pool.
Does Lexington Park have accessible units?
Yes, Lexington Park has accessible units.
Does Lexington Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lexington Park has units with dishwashers.
