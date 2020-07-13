Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities pool playground on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court accessible parking bbq/grill coffee bar courtyard dog park internet access

Welcome to Lexington Park a residential community featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Smyrna, GA. Spacious layouts and amenities welcome you home, along with exceptional service and an ideal location within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment options. Are you looking for an apartment for rent in Smyrna, GA? Contact our friendly, professional office staff to schedule a tour today.