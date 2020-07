Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area dog park parking pool bbq/grill garage media room tennis court cats allowed gym 24hr laundry courtyard online portal

Don’t miss your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Smyrna, GA. Junction at Vinings apartments are located near Smyrna, making us the perfect place to come home to. Picture coming home every day to a green certified community of comfortable apartment homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. The Junction at Vinings apartments offers two lighted tennis courts, a fully equipped cardio theater, and two car centers.



Junction at Vinings apartments offers a wide selection of unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive household amenities like vaulted ceilings, sunrooms, and spacious living areas, plus two swimming pools with waterscapes.



If you’re looking for a pet friendly community you’ll love our on-site bark park, where your pup can run and play. Our convenient location between Vinings and Smyrna provide excellent access to dining. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you don’t just lease, you live.



Take a look at our photo gallery and schedule your appointment or drop by and visit us for your personal tour today!