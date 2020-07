Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center internet cafe gym pool bbq/grill tennis court parking hot tub smoke-free community

Alder Park is named after the beautiful alder trees planted throughout the community. Like the majestic tree, our vibrant community will continue to grow, flourish, and connect with the wonderful city of Smyrna, GA. Alder Park is centrally located amongst the esteemed Smyrna School District, great shopping at Cobb Galleria, fine dining at Smyrna Market Village, and exciting events at the official Braves Stadium. Choose from a selection of sleek one, two, and three bedroom apartments at Alder Park and find a home in a city where one can truly live. Please call for an appointment today.