All apartments in Smyrna
Home
Smyrna, GA
982 Oakdale Drive SE
Last updated July 20 2019 at 11:50 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
982 Oakdale Drive SE
982 Oakdale Dr
No Longer Available
Location
982 Oakdale Dr, Smyrna, GA 30080
Smyrna Heights
Amenities
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
OWNER WANTED THIS LISTED NOW, IT WILL NOT BE COMPLETE UNTIL OCTOBER 31ST.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 982 Oakdale Drive SE have any available units?
982 Oakdale Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Smyrna, GA
.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Smyrna Rent Report
.
Is 982 Oakdale Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
982 Oakdale Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 982 Oakdale Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 982 Oakdale Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Smyrna
.
Does 982 Oakdale Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 982 Oakdale Drive SE offers parking.
Does 982 Oakdale Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 982 Oakdale Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 982 Oakdale Drive SE have a pool?
No, 982 Oakdale Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 982 Oakdale Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 982 Oakdale Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 982 Oakdale Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 982 Oakdale Drive SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 982 Oakdale Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 982 Oakdale Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
