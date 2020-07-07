Great Rental with great square footage! 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath designed for dual usage with a jack and jill appeal .. half bath downstairs.. one bedroom downstairs can be utilized as an office or 3r bedroom...Located close to everything.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8595 parkside Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
Is 8595 parkside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8595 parkside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.