All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 8595 parkside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
8595 parkside Drive
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

8595 parkside Drive

8595 Parkside Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8595 Parkside Terrace, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great Rental with great square footage! 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath designed for dual usage with a jack and jill appeal ..
half bath downstairs.. one bedroom downstairs can be utilized as an office or 3r bedroom...Located close to everything.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8595 parkside Drive have any available units?
8595 parkside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
Is 8595 parkside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8595 parkside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8595 parkside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8595 parkside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 8595 parkside Drive offer parking?
No, 8595 parkside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8595 parkside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8595 parkside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8595 parkside Drive have a pool?
No, 8595 parkside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8595 parkside Drive have accessible units?
No, 8595 parkside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8595 parkside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8595 parkside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8595 parkside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8595 parkside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Vinings Apartments
4098 S Cobb Dr
Smyrna, GA 30080
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place
Smyrna, GA 30080
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College