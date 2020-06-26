All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated August 27 2019 at 10:54 AM

708 Spring Heights Lane SE

708 Spring Heights Ln SE · No Longer Available
Location

708 Spring Heights Ln SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Rare 3BR/2.5BA townhouse w 2 car garage in a gated community close to I-285, Vinings and the Battery. Unit has all hardwoods on main floor, renovated kitchen and bathrooms with granite countertops. Dining area with covered balcony access. Laundry room, washer and dryer. Bedrooms have carpet, walk in closets, master has cathedral ceilings. Renovated master bath w soaking tub. Garage has tons of storage. Walk to shopping, cafe, great commute to Airport, Buckhead Perimeter. Cambell HS. First month's rent offered at $1,500 as a summer special. Available on August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Spring Heights Lane SE have any available units?
708 Spring Heights Lane SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 Spring Heights Lane SE have?
Some of 708 Spring Heights Lane SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Spring Heights Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
708 Spring Heights Lane SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Spring Heights Lane SE pet-friendly?
No, 708 Spring Heights Lane SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 708 Spring Heights Lane SE offer parking?
Yes, 708 Spring Heights Lane SE offers parking.
Does 708 Spring Heights Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 708 Spring Heights Lane SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Spring Heights Lane SE have a pool?
No, 708 Spring Heights Lane SE does not have a pool.
Does 708 Spring Heights Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 708 Spring Heights Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Spring Heights Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 708 Spring Heights Lane SE has units with dishwashers.
