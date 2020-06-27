All apartments in Smyrna
706 Vinings Forest Lane SE
706 Vinings Forest Lane SE

706 Vinings Forest Ln SE · No Longer Available
Location

706 Vinings Forest Ln SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom townhome condominium in the Vinings area. Fresh paint and new flooring. Large spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, 2 car garage, fireplace, and deck. Washer/dryer included! Gated Community with pool close to 285, I-75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

