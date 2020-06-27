706 Vinings Forest Lane SE

2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom townhome condominium in the Vinings area. Fresh paint and new flooring. Large spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, 2 car garage, fireplace, and deck. Washer/dryer included! Gated Community with pool close to 285, I-75.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
