6036 Mayfield Way SE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Immaculate craftsman style townhome located in a fantastic area with loads of upgrades. Just painted last week. 2 story foyer. Hardwoods on entire main level. Gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, black appliances, cherry cabinets, tumbled marble backsplash & dining area. Large, open family room with corner fireplace. Huge master with sitting area & cathedral ceiling with fan. Master bath with sep tub & shower, granite double vanity & walk-in. Secondary bdrms with walk-ins. Patio is great for entertaining! 5 min to Vinings. 10 min to Hartsfield & Downtown.