Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6036 Mayfield Way SE

6036 Mayfield Way · No Longer Available
Location

6036 Mayfield Way, Smyrna, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate craftsman style townhome located in a fantastic area with loads of upgrades. Just painted last week. 2 story foyer. Hardwoods on entire main level. Gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, black appliances, cherry cabinets, tumbled marble backsplash & dining area. Large, open family room with corner fireplace. Huge master with sitting area & cathedral ceiling with fan. Master bath with sep tub & shower, granite double vanity & walk-in. Secondary bdrms with walk-ins. Patio is great for entertaining! 5 min to Vinings. 10 min to Hartsfield & Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6036 Mayfield Way SE have any available units?
6036 Mayfield Way SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 6036 Mayfield Way SE have?
Some of 6036 Mayfield Way SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6036 Mayfield Way SE currently offering any rent specials?
6036 Mayfield Way SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6036 Mayfield Way SE pet-friendly?
No, 6036 Mayfield Way SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 6036 Mayfield Way SE offer parking?
Yes, 6036 Mayfield Way SE offers parking.
Does 6036 Mayfield Way SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6036 Mayfield Way SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6036 Mayfield Way SE have a pool?
No, 6036 Mayfield Way SE does not have a pool.
Does 6036 Mayfield Way SE have accessible units?
No, 6036 Mayfield Way SE does not have accessible units.
Does 6036 Mayfield Way SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6036 Mayfield Way SE has units with dishwashers.
