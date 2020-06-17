All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 602 Spring Heights Lane SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
602 Spring Heights Lane SE
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:55 PM

602 Spring Heights Lane SE

602 Spring Heights Ln SE · (678) 708-1361
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

602 Spring Heights Ln SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6602 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1187 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
The best of Smyrna Location! Minutes to Braves Stadium, Rev coffee shop, Italian Mezza Luna, Publix, & Smyrna Marketplace. Easy access to I-75/275. One level living in gated community! 2 spacious BDRs, 2 baths, 1 car garage. Extra visitor parking. Living room, kitchen, & dining area designed as an open floor plan w/ trending hardwood floors. High Ceilings & gas-lit fireplace. Freshly painted, SS appliances, white cabinets, & pantry. Bedrms w/walk-in closets. French doors to patio. Laundry rm w/ washer/dryer. Storage shed. Pool & grill area. Rent covers water. No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Spring Heights Lane SE have any available units?
602 Spring Heights Lane SE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 Spring Heights Lane SE have?
Some of 602 Spring Heights Lane SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Spring Heights Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
602 Spring Heights Lane SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Spring Heights Lane SE pet-friendly?
No, 602 Spring Heights Lane SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 602 Spring Heights Lane SE offer parking?
Yes, 602 Spring Heights Lane SE does offer parking.
Does 602 Spring Heights Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 Spring Heights Lane SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Spring Heights Lane SE have a pool?
Yes, 602 Spring Heights Lane SE has a pool.
Does 602 Spring Heights Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 602 Spring Heights Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Spring Heights Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Spring Heights Lane SE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 602 Spring Heights Lane SE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30126
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Vinings Apartments
4098 S Cobb Dr
Smyrna, GA 30080
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast
Smyrna, GA 30080
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity