602 Spring Heights Lane SE

Amenities
The best of Smyrna Location! Minutes to Braves Stadium, Rev coffee shop, Italian Mezza Luna, Publix, & Smyrna Marketplace. Easy access to I-75/275. One level living in gated community! 2 spacious BDRs, 2 baths, 1 car garage. Extra visitor parking. Living room, kitchen, & dining area designed as an open floor plan w/ trending hardwood floors. High Ceilings & gas-lit fireplace. Freshly painted, SS appliances, white cabinets, & pantry. Bedrms w/walk-in closets. French doors to patio. Laundry rm w/ washer/dryer. Storage shed. Pool & grill area. Rent covers water. No pets