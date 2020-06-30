Rent Calculator
Last updated March 20 2020 at 11:19 PM
6004 Pat Mell Place
6004 Pat Mell Place Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
6004 Pat Mell Place Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080
Fair Oaks
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
SPACIOUS 2 BR/2 BATH TOWNHOUSE IN CONVENIENT LOCATION. OPEN FLOOR PLAN W/FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM. EACH BEDROOM HAS IT'S OWN PRIVATE BATH. HIS & HER CLOSETS IN OWNER'S SUITE. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6004 Pat Mell Place have any available units?
6004 Pat Mell Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Smyrna, GA
.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Smyrna Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6004 Pat Mell Place have?
Some of 6004 Pat Mell Place's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6004 Pat Mell Place currently offering any rent specials?
6004 Pat Mell Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6004 Pat Mell Place pet-friendly?
No, 6004 Pat Mell Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Smyrna
.
Does 6004 Pat Mell Place offer parking?
Yes, 6004 Pat Mell Place offers parking.
Does 6004 Pat Mell Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6004 Pat Mell Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6004 Pat Mell Place have a pool?
No, 6004 Pat Mell Place does not have a pool.
Does 6004 Pat Mell Place have accessible units?
No, 6004 Pat Mell Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6004 Pat Mell Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6004 Pat Mell Place has units with dishwashers.
