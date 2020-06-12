5211 Forest View Trail SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

Stunning home in sought after Vinings Estates community! John Weiland 3 side brick home. The open floor plan has a large family room, built-ins, & fireplace that overlooks the large kitchen. Beautiful hardwoods throughout main. Formal living/or office. Large dining room. Lovely kitchen is open to the 2 story family room. Master suite has a tray ceiling, private sitting room, & spa bath w/vaulted ceiling. Large secondary beds. Full unfinished basement ready for expansion. Beautiful outdoor entertainment areas w/gorgeous covered porches. Uncovered deck for entertaining.