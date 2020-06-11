All apartments in Smyrna
5155 Kendall Knoll Court

5155 Kendall Knoll Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5155 Kendall Knoll Ct, Smyrna, GA 30126
Vinings Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful executive home on cul de sac in prestigious Vinings Estates, 3 pools, 2 clubhouses, 8 tennis courts, playground. Freshly painted gray 3 FINISHED LEVELS HW floors; Formal DR & LR/Office;plantation shutters & beautiful custom window treatment. Bright 2stry Fam Rm w/wall of windows, FP & built-ins. Granite & SS kitchen opens to breakfast RM. BR w/adjoining bath on main. 2nd level LRG master w/sitting RM & spa like bath, upper 3rd level Great RM, exercise room. Priv flat BKYD w storage 5 min to I285/75, 20 minutes to airport. NO SMOKING. Appt Only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5155 Kendall Knoll Court have any available units?
5155 Kendall Knoll Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 5155 Kendall Knoll Court have?
Some of 5155 Kendall Knoll Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5155 Kendall Knoll Court currently offering any rent specials?
5155 Kendall Knoll Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5155 Kendall Knoll Court pet-friendly?
No, 5155 Kendall Knoll Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 5155 Kendall Knoll Court offer parking?
No, 5155 Kendall Knoll Court does not offer parking.
Does 5155 Kendall Knoll Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5155 Kendall Knoll Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5155 Kendall Knoll Court have a pool?
Yes, 5155 Kendall Knoll Court has a pool.
Does 5155 Kendall Knoll Court have accessible units?
No, 5155 Kendall Knoll Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5155 Kendall Knoll Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5155 Kendall Knoll Court has units with dishwashers.
