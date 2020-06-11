5155 Kendall Knoll Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher gym pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool hot tub tennis court

Beautiful executive home on cul de sac in prestigious Vinings Estates, 3 pools, 2 clubhouses, 8 tennis courts, playground. Freshly painted gray 3 FINISHED LEVELS HW floors; Formal DR & LR/Office;plantation shutters & beautiful custom window treatment. Bright 2stry Fam Rm w/wall of windows, FP & built-ins. Granite & SS kitchen opens to breakfast RM. BR w/adjoining bath on main. 2nd level LRG master w/sitting RM & spa like bath, upper 3rd level Great RM, exercise room. Priv flat BKYD w storage 5 min to I285/75, 20 minutes to airport. NO SMOKING. Appt Only.