Last updated August 31 2019

5106 Afton Way

5106 Afton Way · No Longer Available
Location

5106 Afton Way, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
pet friendly
Afton Downs Townhome For Lease - Great Location - Great updated townhouse available in highly sought Afton Downs. Walking distance to Suntrust Park and the Battery without the highly priced apartments. This unit is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit. Included washer and dryer. Nice deck for entertaining and fenced yard.

Ready for an immediate move-in.

To schedule a showing at your convenience for this property click on this link:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/cardinalpropertymanagement

Please be prepared to pay the application fee as outlined in the property listing. In addition to this rental application, you will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification and proof of income.

Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.

Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE
In the event of multiple applications for the same property the best applicant based on the qualifying criteria will be accepted.

Basic Tenant Qualifying Criteria:
Credit
Credit Score must be above 600 for to qualify for posted security deposit.
Between 500-599, additional deposit will be required and qualification is not guaranteed.
Below 500 will not be qualified.

Income
Debt to Income Ratio must be above 2 times the monthly rent
(i.e. Rent = $1000, Debt = $500, Income must be $1500*2=$3000 Monthly)

Additional background, employer and landlord reference checks will be verified prior to approval of application.

Occupancy Occupancy must be taken with 14 days of the availability date posted on the vacancy page. If the availability date has passed, occupancy must be taken with 14 days of the application being approved. Move-ins are performed on business days between the hours of 8am to 4pm. After hours are weekends move-ins may be accommodated for convenience charge of $100 to be paid at the move-in.

Pets - Small Dogs only under 25 pounds. Pets must be registered on PetScreening.com using the following link:
https://www.petscreening.com/referral/XgZVVOPhvn7R

RENTAL INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED PRIOR TO RECEIVING KEYS TO THE PROPERTY.

Equal Housing Opportunity
Agents in a real estate transaction are prohibited by law from discriminating on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin. A request from the home seller or landlord to act in a discriminatory manner in the sale, lease or rental cannot legally and will not be fulfilled by Cardinal Property Management, LLC.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5096251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5106 Afton Way have any available units?
5106 Afton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 5106 Afton Way have?
Some of 5106 Afton Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5106 Afton Way currently offering any rent specials?
5106 Afton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5106 Afton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5106 Afton Way is pet friendly.
Does 5106 Afton Way offer parking?
No, 5106 Afton Way does not offer parking.
Does 5106 Afton Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5106 Afton Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5106 Afton Way have a pool?
No, 5106 Afton Way does not have a pool.
Does 5106 Afton Way have accessible units?
Yes, 5106 Afton Way has accessible units.
Does 5106 Afton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5106 Afton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
