5070 Afton Way

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace accessible

Great Location Townhouse! 2/1.5 About a mile from Suntrust Park! Fenced Yard! - Ideally located at 75/285, minutes from Market and West Village, Cumberland Mall, Suntrust Park and the Galleria. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse is fully updated. Plank floors on the main level, updated kitchen, fireplace, and new light fixtures. Tons of closet space. Enjoy the private and fenced backyard that's great for entertaining.



Please be prepared to pay the application fee as outlined in the property listing. In addition to this rental application, you will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification and proof of income.



Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.



Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE

In the event of multiple applications for the same property the best applicant based on the qualifying criteria will be accepted.



Basic Tenant Qualifying Criteria:

Credit

Credit Score must be above 600 for to qualify for posted security deposit.

Between 500-599, additional deposit will be required and qualification is not guaranteed.

Below 500 will not be qualified.



Income

Debt to Income Ratio must be above 2 times the monthly rent

(i.e. Rent = $1000, Debt = $500, Income must be $1500*2=$3000 Monthly)



Additional background, employer and landlord reference checks will be verified prior to approval of application.



Occupancy Occupancy must be taken with 14 days of the availability date posted on the vacancy page. If the availability date has passed, occupancy must be taken with 14 days of the application being approved. Move-ins are performed on business days between the hours of 8am to 4pm. After hours are weekends move-ins may be accommodated for convenience charge of $100 to be paid at the move-in.



RENTAL INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED PRIOR TO RECEIVING KEYS TO THE PROPERTY.



Equal Housing Opportunity

Agents in a real estate transaction are prohibited by law from discriminating on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin. A request from the home seller or landlord to act in a discriminatory manner in the sale, lease or rental cannot legally and will not be fulfilled by Cardinal Property Management, LLC.



No Cats Allowed



