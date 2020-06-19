All apartments in Smyrna
4824 Clay Brooke Drive Southeast
Last updated May 6 2019 at 9:05 PM

4824 Clay Brooke Drive Southeast

4824 Clay Brooke Dr SE · No Longer Available
Location

4824 Clay Brooke Dr SE, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath, 3,100 sf home is located in Smyrna, GA conveniently off of I-285 for easy access to Lake Acworth, Sweetwater Creek Satae Park and Six Flags Over Georgia. Features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with high-efficiency all white appliances, spacious dining area, 2 car garage and cozy fireplace. Private back yard with a large deck, perfect for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4824 Clay Brooke Drive Southeast have any available units?
4824 Clay Brooke Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 4824 Clay Brooke Drive Southeast have?
Some of 4824 Clay Brooke Drive Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4824 Clay Brooke Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
4824 Clay Brooke Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4824 Clay Brooke Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 4824 Clay Brooke Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 4824 Clay Brooke Drive Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 4824 Clay Brooke Drive Southeast offers parking.
Does 4824 Clay Brooke Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4824 Clay Brooke Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4824 Clay Brooke Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 4824 Clay Brooke Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 4824 Clay Brooke Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 4824 Clay Brooke Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 4824 Clay Brooke Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 4824 Clay Brooke Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
