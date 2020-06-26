All apartments in Smyrna
47 Arbor End
47 Arbor End

47 Arbor End SE · No Longer Available
Location

47 Arbor End SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Wow! Take a look at this ground level 2 bed, 2 bath condo in sought after Hillsdale swim/tennis community just minutes from Sun Trust Park, Cumberland Mall, and Interstate! This unit features new wood look flooring, entry foyer, updated kitchen w/ white shaker cabinets, tile backsplash, farmhouse sink, stainless appliances, walk in pantry, breakfast bar, dining room, large living room w/ cozy fireplace, master suite w/ his/hers closets, tub/shower, generous size add\'l bedroom, laundry, back patio w/ yard space, ext. storage closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Arbor End have any available units?
47 Arbor End doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 47 Arbor End have?
Some of 47 Arbor End's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Arbor End currently offering any rent specials?
47 Arbor End is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Arbor End pet-friendly?
No, 47 Arbor End is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 47 Arbor End offer parking?
No, 47 Arbor End does not offer parking.
Does 47 Arbor End have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Arbor End does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Arbor End have a pool?
Yes, 47 Arbor End has a pool.
Does 47 Arbor End have accessible units?
No, 47 Arbor End does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Arbor End have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Arbor End does not have units with dishwashers.
