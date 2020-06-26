47 Arbor End

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Wow! Take a look at this ground level 2 bed, 2 bath condo in sought after Hillsdale swim/tennis community just minutes from Sun Trust Park, Cumberland Mall, and Interstate! This unit features new wood look flooring, entry foyer, updated kitchen w/ white shaker cabinets, tile backsplash, farmhouse sink, stainless appliances, walk in pantry, breakfast bar, dining room, large living room w/ cozy fireplace, master suite w/ his/hers closets, tub/shower, generous size add\'l bedroom, laundry, back patio w/ yard space, ext. storage closet.