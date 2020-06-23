4695 Creekside Villas Way SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Spacious floor plan w/ multiple levels of living space: open kitchen overlooking large living & dining room w/ cozy fireplace & beautiful hardwood floor; 2 master bdrm each w/ MASTER BATH and HUGE closet! A FULL SUITE on the ground floor w/ a bdrm, a living rm/office & a full bath! PRIME location in the hot Smyrna area: easy access to I-285, SunTrust Park, Cumberland Mall, Home Depot, Costco; minutes to Publix, Sprouts, and restaurants; DIRECT access to Silver Comet trail from neighborhood. Rent includes water, trash, landscape & pool. Living here is living a LIFESTYLE!