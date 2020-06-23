All apartments in Smyrna
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
4695 Creekside Villas Way SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4695 Creekside Villas Way SE

4695 Creekside Villas Way SE · No Longer Available
Location

4695 Creekside Villas Way SE, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spacious floor plan w/ multiple levels of living space: open kitchen overlooking large living & dining room w/ cozy fireplace & beautiful hardwood floor; 2 master bdrm each w/ MASTER BATH and HUGE closet! A FULL SUITE on the ground floor w/ a bdrm, a living rm/office & a full bath! PRIME location in the hot Smyrna area: easy access to I-285, SunTrust Park, Cumberland Mall, Home Depot, Costco; minutes to Publix, Sprouts, and restaurants; DIRECT access to Silver Comet trail from neighborhood. Rent includes water, trash, landscape & pool. Living here is living a LIFESTYLE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4695 Creekside Villas Way SE have any available units?
4695 Creekside Villas Way SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 4695 Creekside Villas Way SE have?
Some of 4695 Creekside Villas Way SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4695 Creekside Villas Way SE currently offering any rent specials?
4695 Creekside Villas Way SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4695 Creekside Villas Way SE pet-friendly?
No, 4695 Creekside Villas Way SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 4695 Creekside Villas Way SE offer parking?
Yes, 4695 Creekside Villas Way SE offers parking.
Does 4695 Creekside Villas Way SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4695 Creekside Villas Way SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4695 Creekside Villas Way SE have a pool?
Yes, 4695 Creekside Villas Way SE has a pool.
Does 4695 Creekside Villas Way SE have accessible units?
No, 4695 Creekside Villas Way SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4695 Creekside Villas Way SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4695 Creekside Villas Way SE has units with dishwashers.
