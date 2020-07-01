All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 4684 Creekside Villas Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
4684 Creekside Villas Way
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

4684 Creekside Villas Way

4684 Creekside Villas Way SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4684 Creekside Villas Way SE, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome Opportunity!! Executive Style Townhome Ready to Occupy. Perfect Location Minutes to Everything! Walk to the Silver Comet Trail and Enjoy all that Smyrna has to offer. Call today for Easy Access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4684 Creekside Villas Way have any available units?
4684 Creekside Villas Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
Is 4684 Creekside Villas Way currently offering any rent specials?
4684 Creekside Villas Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4684 Creekside Villas Way pet-friendly?
No, 4684 Creekside Villas Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 4684 Creekside Villas Way offer parking?
Yes, 4684 Creekside Villas Way offers parking.
Does 4684 Creekside Villas Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4684 Creekside Villas Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4684 Creekside Villas Way have a pool?
No, 4684 Creekside Villas Way does not have a pool.
Does 4684 Creekside Villas Way have accessible units?
No, 4684 Creekside Villas Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4684 Creekside Villas Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4684 Creekside Villas Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4684 Creekside Villas Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4684 Creekside Villas Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brighton Way Apartments
100 Parkway Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Vinings Apartments
4098 S Cobb Dr
Smyrna, GA 30080
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Avonlea Square
1836 Roswell St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College