Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
46 Springhedge Court SE
Last updated July 13 2019 at 11:48 AM

46 Springhedge Court SE

46 Springhedge Ct SE · No Longer Available
Location

46 Springhedge Ct SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Spacious 2 bdrm 2 bth condo in the heart of Smyrna nestled in beautifully maintained Hillsdale community. Open roommate floorplan, freshly painted with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Ample kitchen cabinets for storage, breakfast bar with a view of the family room and fireplace. Oversized patio to enjoy a book or that morning cup of coffee. Master en suite and secondary bedroom with walk-in closets. Conveniently located within minutes to I-75, I-285, SunTrust Park, The Battery, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Swim/Tennis/Clubhouse. Move-In ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Springhedge Court SE have any available units?
46 Springhedge Court SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 Springhedge Court SE have?
Some of 46 Springhedge Court SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Springhedge Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
46 Springhedge Court SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Springhedge Court SE pet-friendly?
No, 46 Springhedge Court SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 46 Springhedge Court SE offer parking?
No, 46 Springhedge Court SE does not offer parking.
Does 46 Springhedge Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Springhedge Court SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Springhedge Court SE have a pool?
Yes, 46 Springhedge Court SE has a pool.
Does 46 Springhedge Court SE have accessible units?
No, 46 Springhedge Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Springhedge Court SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Springhedge Court SE has units with dishwashers.
