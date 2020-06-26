46 Springhedge Court SE

Amenities

Spacious 2 bdrm 2 bth condo in the heart of Smyrna nestled in beautifully maintained Hillsdale community. Open roommate floorplan, freshly painted with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Ample kitchen cabinets for storage, breakfast bar with a view of the family room and fireplace. Oversized patio to enjoy a book or that morning cup of coffee. Master en suite and secondary bedroom with walk-in closets. Conveniently located within minutes to I-75, I-285, SunTrust Park, The Battery, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Swim/Tennis/Clubhouse. Move-In ready.