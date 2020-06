Amenities

Minutes from I-75/I-285 and the Battery! Top floor unit 2 bedrooms each with private bathroom. Back patio just off bedroom and covered patio off dining room. Kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Laundry just off kitchen washer and dryer included. Lawncare included with rent. Call today to schedule a showing.