3800 Gann Road Southeast

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets bathtub

Located in a quiet community and only minutes from I-285 and Downtown Smyrna/Vinings, this beautiful home is available for an immediate move in. Chefs kitchen features white cabinets with tons of counter top space, breakfast bar, plus island. Separate dining and office space on walk in level. Master Suite has vaulted ceiling with tons of natural light, huge walk in closet. Master bath has separate stand up shower and relaxing garden tub. Guest bedroom is HUGE with built in bookshelves, plus walk in closet. Large two car garage with auto opener. This property has a NO PETS policy. This well-maintained home will certainly not last long at this excellent price. Don't miss this limited offer and a chance at your new home, schedule an appointment to view the property today! Contact The Goldin Group (Matt) at (770) 846-6962 or email at matt@goldinservice.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available 8/24/18



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.