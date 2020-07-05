All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3800 Gann Road Southeast

3800 Gann Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3800 Gann Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in a quiet community and only minutes from I-285 and Downtown Smyrna/Vinings, this beautiful home is available for an immediate move in. Chefs kitchen features white cabinets with tons of counter top space, breakfast bar, plus island. Separate dining and office space on walk in level. Master Suite has vaulted ceiling with tons of natural light, huge walk in closet. Master bath has separate stand up shower and relaxing garden tub. Guest bedroom is HUGE with built in bookshelves, plus walk in closet. Large two car garage with auto opener. This property has a NO PETS policy. This well-maintained home will certainly not last long at this excellent price. Don't miss this limited offer and a chance at your new home, schedule an appointment to view the property today! Contact The Goldin Group (Matt) at (770) 846-6962 or email at matt@goldinservice.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available 8/24/18

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Gann Road Southeast have any available units?
3800 Gann Road Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 Gann Road Southeast have?
Some of 3800 Gann Road Southeast's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 Gann Road Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Gann Road Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Gann Road Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 3800 Gann Road Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 3800 Gann Road Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 3800 Gann Road Southeast offers parking.
Does 3800 Gann Road Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 Gann Road Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Gann Road Southeast have a pool?
No, 3800 Gann Road Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 3800 Gann Road Southeast have accessible units?
No, 3800 Gann Road Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Gann Road Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 Gann Road Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.

