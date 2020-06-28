All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 3754 N Cooper Lake Road SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
3754 N Cooper Lake Road SE
Last updated November 3 2019 at 7:07 AM

3754 N Cooper Lake Road SE

3754 North Cooper Lake Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3754 North Cooper Lake Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30082
Bennett Woods

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
Four sides brick ranch home ready for your personal touches. Large level lot perfect for gardening with fenced back yard. Hardwood floors throughout. Finished basement for extra entertaining space and workshop. King Springs Elementary!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3754 N Cooper Lake Road SE have any available units?
3754 N Cooper Lake Road SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 3754 N Cooper Lake Road SE have?
Some of 3754 N Cooper Lake Road SE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3754 N Cooper Lake Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
3754 N Cooper Lake Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3754 N Cooper Lake Road SE pet-friendly?
No, 3754 N Cooper Lake Road SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 3754 N Cooper Lake Road SE offer parking?
No, 3754 N Cooper Lake Road SE does not offer parking.
Does 3754 N Cooper Lake Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3754 N Cooper Lake Road SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3754 N Cooper Lake Road SE have a pool?
No, 3754 N Cooper Lake Road SE does not have a pool.
Does 3754 N Cooper Lake Road SE have accessible units?
No, 3754 N Cooper Lake Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3754 N Cooper Lake Road SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3754 N Cooper Lake Road SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brighton Way Apartments
100 Parkway Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Vinings Apartments
4098 S Cobb Dr
Smyrna, GA 30080
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place
Smyrna, GA 30080
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast
Smyrna, GA 30080
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College