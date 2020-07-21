3214 Millwood Trl SE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Your New Home - Property Id: 146304



Beautiful 4BR/3BA home in one of John Wieland's neighborhood. It has a lot to offer. Walking distance to swimming pool, tennis court and Taylor-Brawner Park. Spacious master suite with double sided fireplace, double vanity, whirlpool tub, his and hers closet, granite counter tops. Large kitchen breakfast area overlooking 2 stories great room. Large bedroom with full bath on the main level perfect for guest room or in-law suite. Private fenced-in backyard with patio overlooking water feature and beautiful landscaping.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146304p

Property Id 146304



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5086923)